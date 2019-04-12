Afternoon Weather: 4/12/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 4 am, then a slight chance of snow between 4 am and 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of snow showers between 8 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.