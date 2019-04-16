Afternoon Weather: 4/16/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Periods of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Temperature falling to around 45 by 5 pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.