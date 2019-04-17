Afternoon Weather: 4/17/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.