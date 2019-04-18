Afternoon Weather: 4/18/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.