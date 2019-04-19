Afternoon Weather: 4/19/19, Friday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.