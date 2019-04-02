Afternoon Weather: 4/2/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Scattered showers, then periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. High near 41. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8 pm and 10 pm, then snow showers likely after 10 pm. Patchy fog before 3 am, then patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.