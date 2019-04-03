Afternoon Weather: 4/3/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Scattered showers, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 8 am, then a chance of rain showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.