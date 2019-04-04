Afternoon Weather: 4/4/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday; Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.