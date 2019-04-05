Afternoon Weather: 4/5/19, Friday

This Afternoon: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.