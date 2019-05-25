Afternoon Weather: 5/25/19, Saturday

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.