Afternoon Weather: 5/25/19, Saturday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Advertisement

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.