Afternoon Weather: 5/28/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1 pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 72.