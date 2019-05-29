Afternoon Weather: 5/29/19, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.