Afternoon Weather: 5/29/19, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.