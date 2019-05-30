Afternoon Weather: 5/30/19, Thursday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.