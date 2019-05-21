Afternoon Weather Update: 5/21/19, Tuesday

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight – Rain and snow showers likely before 2 am, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 9 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 am and 1 pm, then rain showers likely after 1 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Memorial Day – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.