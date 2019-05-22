Afternoon Weather Update: 5/22/19 Wednesday

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of showers before 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 1 am, then a chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday – Snow showers likely before 8 am, then rain and snow showers between 8 am and 10 am, then rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. High near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Advertisement

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.