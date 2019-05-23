Afternoon Weather Update: 5/23/19, Thursday

Here is your updated seven-day weather forecast for Rock Springs and Green River from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Rest Of Today – Breezy. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely and the chance of thunderstorms. Highs 41 to 45. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Tonight – Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, possibly mixed with snow showers in the late evening and overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 33. South winds around 15 mph early in the evening becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Friday – Breezy. Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 56. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Friday Night – Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

Saturday – Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 63. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Memorial Day – Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Monday Night – Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-60s.