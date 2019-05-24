Afternoon Weather Update: 5/24/2019 Friday

Here is your update Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.