Afternoon Weather Update For Sweetwater County: 3/31/19, Friday

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming,
This Afternoon – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. A chance of precipitation at 20%.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.