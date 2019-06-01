Afternoon Weather Update For Sweetwater County: 6/1/19, Saturday

Here is your updated Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming,

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.