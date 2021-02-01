Age 65-69 and other COVID vaccination appointments being accepted

Advertisement



February 1, 2021 — Sweetwater County Public Health has announced they are accepting February COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1A and 1B appointments.

Appointments can now also be made for persons age 65-69 years and those with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome, pregnancy (Pregnant women should discuss vaccination with their provider in advance), diabetes, heart conditions, obesity (BMI over 30), immunocompromised state, severe neurologic conditions (stroke and dementia).

To schedule appointments with Sweetwater County Public Health, call 307-922-5390, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until appointments are full.

Castle Rock Medical Center is also offering limited appoints for February. Call 307-872-4590 for appointments and details.