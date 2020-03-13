Agencies advise limiting social contact

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — It’s time to curb large gatherings countywide and restrict visitations at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon, and Sweetwater County Public Health, are advising any gatherings greater than 250 people be canceled or postponed until further notice.

“That in no way implies that a smaller gathering can’t be canceled or postponed if the organizer believes it is in the best interest of the attendees,” said Judy Roderick, Sweetwater County Emergency Management Coordinator.

“Right now, it’s important to limit social contact,” said MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson.

“At Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff is our top priority,” Nielson said.

Beginning Friday, March 13, 2020, Sweetwater Memorial is temporarily changing visitation policies in response to COVID-19. These updated patient visitation guidelines will continue until further notice.

Effective immediately

Visitors or companions must wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before entering and after leaving any Sweetwater Memorial facility, any patient room and any exam room.

or use alcohol sanitizer entering and leaving any Sweetwater Memorial facility, any patient room and any exam room. The Sweetwater Memorial Café is closed to the public until further notice.

Visitation rules at Sweetwater Memorial:

No visitors younger than 18, unless the visitor younger than 18 is a parent or partner of a patient.

Visitors must check in with a nurse on the patient care unit before going into any patient room.

check in with a nurse on the patient care unit before going into any patient room. 1 visitor per adult patient. This includes walk-in X-rays and lab tests. Adults who must come into the facility for care are asked to not bring children with them until further notice.

1 visitor is allowed per pediatric patient. Visitors for pediatrics patient must be parents or guardians.

1 adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient. The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the OB unit. No siblings younger than 18 are allowed during this time of temporary restrictions.

Any visitor who is coughing or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.

Exceptions can be made in specific circumstances, such as end-of-life care, with prior approval of the Infection Prevention Nurse and/or a hospital administrator.

Visitation Rules in the Emergency Room:

Visitors must check-in with a nurse in the ER before going into any patient room.

check-in with a nurse in the ER before going into any patient room. No more than 1 adult visitor per pediatric patient. The visitor must be a parent or caregiver. The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the ER. No siblings younger than 18 are allowed during this time of temporary restrictions.

1 adult visitor per patient in the ER. More than 1 visitor must be approved by the Emergency Room clinical team.

be approved by the Emergency Room clinical team. Any visitor who is coughing or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.

Visitation Rules in Clinics and Offices:

1 person is allowed to accompany each patient to an office appointment, unless an assistant is required to help the patient to the office.

Any visitor who is coughing or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.

Please be aware:

MHSC clinical staff may ask any visitor these questions:

Have you had a fever or do you feel sick?

Have you traveled within the last 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19?

Call ahead:

Do not go directly to the hospital or one of its clinics for symptoms including a cough or high fever, we ask that you please first contact your primary care provider. Please do not go directly to the hospital or your provider unless you believe symptoms are signs of a serious or life-threatening.

If you are unable to reach your primary care provider, please call Sweetwater Memorial’s hotline at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7. Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.

For more information on COVID-19, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.