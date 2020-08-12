Aggressive bison t-bones other bison in Yellowstone

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — In a tweet from Yellowstone National Park (YNP), a male bison was caught on video t-boning another bison.

Advertisement

In the tweet, YNP let the public know bison mating is still going on in YNP and “male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

The public is being reminded to keep their distance from wildlife, 25 yards from bison and elk, and 100 yards from all other wildlife.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone. Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous. Always keep your distance—25 yards from #bison & elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.#NationalPark #WhatWildlifeDoWednesday pic.twitter.com/IoVcAuPk8r — yellowstonenps (@YellowstoneNPS) August 12, 2020