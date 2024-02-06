Air Force Academy band to perform free Rock Springs concert

February 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It has been announced that the U.S. Air Force Academy Falconaires band will be putting on a free performance at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Tuesday, April 9. Showtime will be 7 p.m.

While the show is still weeks away, it is highly encouraged for those wishing to attend to reserve their free tickets as soon as possible by going to the Broadway Theater’s website.

The USAF Academy Falconaires have been presenting big-band jazz music to international audiences for over 50 years. Featuring classic songs from historical figures such as Count Basie, Stan Kenton, and Major Glenn Miller, the group of 18 full-time musicians continues this heritage by performing the best jazz of the past, present, and future in support of USAF Academy public relations and USAF and USSF recruiting.