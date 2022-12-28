Airplane runs off icy SW Wyoming Regional Airport runway

December 28, 2022 –– According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages, at approximately 9:40 last night, the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office, Rock Springs Fire Department, and Sweetwater County Emergency Management responded to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to assist with an airplane that slid off the runway due to icy conditions.

The post stated SkyWest Airlines flight had approximately 50 people onboard, including passengers and crew. At the last report, no injuries were reported in the incident.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the aircraft.

According to a post from United/Skywest, this morning’s scheduled flight from Rock Springs to Denver will be delayed until 10 a.m. due to the need to fly a new aircraft into Rock Springs. The original departure was scheduled for 5:42 this morning.