Airport adding additional flights for holidays travelers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (10/25/19) – The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport announced today additional flights have been added for an anticipated higher holiday travel demand.

According to a press release from the airport, SkyWest Airlines has added additional flights the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. “It is an exciting time for our community as our customers have proven that there is a demand for increased air service in Southwest Wyoming,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Director. “SkyWest Airlines has been a great partner to our community for many years and they have once again stepped up and dedicated limited resources to our community in a time where the airline industry is starved for pilots and regional aircraft.”

The additional flights during the holiday travel season will operate on Wednesday, November 27, Sunday and Monday, December 1 and 2, Sunday, December 22 and 29, and Sunday, January 5, 2020. Tickets for all flights are available for sale at www.united.com.

Airport Passenger Growth Continues

Brubaker also reported that passenger growth has continued at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) through September, 2019. Through the first nine months of 2019, RKS has served 37,864 passengers, a 10.32% increase over the same period in 2018 and an increase of 58.19% over the same period in 2016.

Please Arrive 90 Minutes Before Your Departure Time

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight. With fuller flights, Brubaker points out this is more critical than ever to ensure an on-time departure.