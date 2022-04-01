Airport asking for volunteers as they hold triennial disaster drill

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will conduct a triennial full-scale emergency response exercise on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

This exercise is held in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations requiring a simulated disaster. The goal of this exercise is to implement and test the Airport’s Emergency Plan utilizing responding emergency agencies, RKS tenants, and others having responsibilities under the plan. The drill is conducted as a training exercise for the participating agencies and is conducted as realistically as possible incorporating special effects, trauma makeup, dozens of rescue and law enforcement professionals, and over 40 actors to achieve its goal.

The success of this drill is directly tied to the number of volunteers that are available to serve as victims, onlookers, media, and friends/family. Those interested in signing up to serve as volunteers can do so at HERE.

The deadline for volunteers to sign-up is Friday, April 22, 2022. Those who volunteer should be prepared to arrive at the airport by 7:00 a.m. so that they can be processed in time for the 9:00 a.m. drill start.

The drill will be led by Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in coordination with Sweetwater County Emergency Management, City of Rock Springs Fire and Police Departments, Sweetwater Medics, Sweetwater Combined Communications, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Sweetwater County Coroner, and the University of Utah AirMed. SkyWest Airlines, American Red Cross, Sweetwater County Board of Health and numerous other agencies will also be participants.