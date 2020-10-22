Airport board asking for public comments regarding $3 million grant

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 22, 2020) – The Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Board is looking for the public’s input on the grant application in the amount of $3 million.

Advertisement

The board will consider the approval of the submission of the application to the Wyoming Business Council under the Business Ready Community Grand and Loan Program for a Community Readiness Project. Prior to the approval, the board will listen to details about the project as well as public comments.

The special meeting will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m.

Community members can participate in the meeting via Zoom by using the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876805911?pwd=a2pqckNSZXA4cGIwbVEzazR1SDlvZz09

Or citizens can call in at (253) 215-8782 using Meeting ID: 848 7680 5911 and Passcode: 090260

Advertisement

Public comments can also be sent by mail or email to Airport Director Devon Brubaker. His email address is [email protected] and the mailing address is:

PO Box 1987

Rock Springs, WY 82901

All written comments must be submitted no later than an hour prior to the start of the meeting.

The Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Board will take all comments made at the public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline into consideration before considering a resolution in support of applying for a 2020 BRC Community Readiness Grant Award.