Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport construction projects delayed

Jena Doak, [email protected]

The Rock Springs Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has been under construction to better the airport for some time now. Among other industries, their progress is being interrupted by supply chain shortages.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“The snow removal equipment building has been plagued by supply chain issues on electrical and mechanical equipment,” said Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director and Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E). “We were hopeful that the project would be wrapped up by the end of January, but we’re still trying to better understand when we might see the heaters, furnaces, and the exhaust fans.”

The snow removal equipment building will be a new 24,000 square foot facility that will allow them to keep the equipment inside a conditioned building, which is required by the Federal Aviation Administration. It will be a bigger building than what is there now, and will have a central maintenance bay to help maintain the equipment.

The new building will also have storage for sand and matter to help with ice, which will be good for use in the airfield.

Another project in the works is a $19.5 million commercial terminal modernization, and that project will double the size of the air terminal. Renovation began a couple of months ago. Supply chain challenges have delayed some concrete pours and vertical construction.

Another investment that has been underway is a solar feasibility study. Developers would build large-scale solar farms on the airport property, pay the airport for the land lease, and sell the energy to utility companies.

“Nothing goes smoothly in the construction world,” Brubaker said. “Especially in today’s world. Right now we are just trying to judge the impacts on the long-term schedule.”