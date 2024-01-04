Airport looking for your input on new 20-year Master Plan

January 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will hold an open house during the evening of January 31 to get public input to help update the Airport Master Plan. That plan serves as a 20-year blueprint of the airport’s physical facilities. The last master plan was conducted in 2015.

The open house will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex Bison Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with food and beverages provided. While not required, the airport officials would like residents to RSVP to ensure adequate meeting space, food, and beverages (click here).

Copies of the Master Plan working papers can be accessed on the Airport’s Master Plan website. Comments may also be submitted on the website.

In a press release, Southwest Wyoming Airport Director Devon Brubaker stated, “The Airport is committed to hearing the voices of our community as we map out the long-term future of the airport. Oftentimes, the services and connectivity sought by the

community must be supported by infrastructure. This must also be coordinated alongside ongoing industry trends like aircraft up gauging.”



