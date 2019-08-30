Airport Parking Donations Awarded to Boys & Girls Club

Pictured from left are Mackenzie Bradley- Boys & Girls Club Teen Member, Lisa Stewart-Boys & Girls Club CEO, Devon Brubaker-Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director, and Jessica Michel-Boys & Girls Club Teen Coordinator.

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and the Sweetwater County Commissioners recently awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County $488.93 from the parking donations received by patrons who choose to fly local.

Funds received from the annual donation help to provide after-school programming to Sweetwater County youth ages 6-18.

 

The Boys & Girls Club provides programming such as homework help, the arts, technology, Healthy Habits, and college/work force readiness.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, please contact Lisa Stewart at 307-382-2639 or [email protected]

