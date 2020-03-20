Airport restricts access to public facilities

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — In an effort to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities.

While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, we recognize the Wyoming State Health Officer’s decision to close public places through April 3, 2020.

While airports were not included in the list of restrictions, we feel it is in the best interest of our customers, employees and the communities we serve to restrict access as follows:

Commercial Airline Terminal

Access to the Commercial Airline Terminal is restricted to the following:

• Ticketed Airline Passengers

• Rental Car Customers

• Airport/Tenant Employees

• Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.

General Aviation Facility (Sweetwater Aviation)

Access to the General Aviation Facility is restricted to the following:

• Based Aeronautical Tenants

• Transient Aircraft Operators & Passengers

• Airport/Tenant Employees

Those wishing to meet and greet friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle curbside outside the terminal. Once again, these steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The airport and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the traveling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures. We are also working with local supply chain resources to ensure that the airport has all the necessary supplies to support its operations.

Travelers are encouraged to continue monitoring their flight status on the United Airline mobile app or their website at www.united.com as changes to airline schedules are expected imminently.

Further information related to United Airlines operations amid this pandemic can be found here: https://www.united.com/coronavirus