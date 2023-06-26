Airstream Club is ready for the stage for week 4 of Concerts in the Park

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the fourth week of the Concerts in the Park series, where The Airstream Club Band will be performing. The concert will take place at Bunning Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Airstream Band comes from the Airstream Club which consists of about 37 different bands. Members of the club come together once a year wherever their International Rally takes place. The bands like to tailor their music genres to the location at which they are playing. This year the band will be bringing a Western and Folk theme to Rock Springs.

The Airstream Company has been in existence since 1931. Members who are a part of the Airstream Club travel around the Nation and meet with their friends in their aluminum trailers. The airstream bands have been in existence since about the 1950s. In a recent interview, Greg Heuer, who is the current conductor of the Airstream Club, expressed how the club is hoping to recreate an old-fashioned concert in the park with the same excitement and thrill as the music man.