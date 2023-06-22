Airstream enthusiasts move their way into Rock Springs for International Rally

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Eager and passionate Airstream enthusiasts are making their way to Rock Springs as the 66th annual Airstream Club International Rally kicks off! This year, the rally is scheduled to be held June 24, 2023 through July 1, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex where community members are invited to partake in some fun with the club members through various events.

Economic Impact

Based on the 2022 Wyoming Travel and Tourism annual report, the expected spending between dining, transportation, and goods within Sweetwater County for the 10-day rally is $2,632,500. With the assistance of the Sweetwater Events Complex, Airstream Club Team, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Rock Springs made a plan to ensure that each attendee will visit local businesses around town through hand outs of various gift certificates. The rally is expected to bring in around 1,800 people from across the US and Canadian Provinces.

Airstream History

Airstreams were first established in the 1920’s by Wally Byam who enjoyed his time camping with his wife Marion. Marion did not enjoy sleeping in a tent so therefore, in 1929 Beam created a tent shelter on the top of a Model T Chassis. Due to the intensity of putting the tent shelter together and Mother Nature, Byam went back to the drawing board where he created a tear-drop shelter with a stove and ice chest. This caught the eyes of many leading him to manufacture them out of a small warehouse in California. With the world in awe of these trailers more than 50 other manufacturing companies took off with their own versions of the “Airstream”. Due to historical monuments in time such as WWII and the Great Depression, aluminum was hard to come by leading to the closure of the Airstream shop. Later down the road, Byam re-opened shop and created even better and advanced Airstreams.

In the 1970’s The Wally Byam Caravan Club International was established. Club members held numerous rallies and caravans across the globe landing in China in 1985. Due to the longevity of the trailers, many can last upwards of a decade. Therefore in the 1990’s, many Airstream owners began to upgrade their trailers to preserve their history while encompassing new times. With that in mind, The Wally Byam Caravan Club introduced a new chapter formerly named the “Vintage Airstream Club”, which invites owners of an Airstream over 25 years to join.

Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein, owners of Hi-Lo Trailers, noticed the spike in travel trailers and therefore created a new company, Thor Industries, who then acquired Airstream after the passing of Byam. That association is still current to this day. In 2018, Airstream broke ground on their new facility in Ohio, where newer advances of the Airstream continue to be made.

What Makes the Airstream So Special?

Since their creation, Airstreams continue to capture the hearts of many. Airstreams are made of high-quality “aircraft grade” aluminum that encompasses the whole interior and exterior of the Airstream, therefore making the longevity of them very long. Due to the technological advances of today’s society, many new Airstreams are equipped with Smart Control Technology, heated bathroom features, power controls, and more. With that in mind, the average cost of an Airstream ranges from $43,000 – $180,000 depending on the model.

International Rally Events

Airstream Rally’s are meant for various Airstream enthusiasts to get together to embrace their passion together. While at the event, members learn about Airstream history, explore all local destinations, all while visiting local businesses and restaurants around the community.

Since the event is being held within Rock Springs, the community is invited to enjoy the rally with the members. Saturday, June 24, 2023 the Airstream Club will be having a parade through Downtown Rock Springs beginning at 2:30 p.m. The parade route will begin on South Main Street, through the M Street Underpass and onto Elk Street as they head to the Sweetwater Events Complex. Also that day, the Airstream Club will be hosting an open house on South Main Street right before the parade. The open house will take place from 11:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., for the community to come mingle and get a chance to explore many Airstreams. Food trucks and live music will also be on display for the open house for the community to enjoy!

Keep up with the Airstream members as they make their way to Rock Springs here!