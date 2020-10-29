Alan Simpson suffers stroke but said to be in stable condition

(October 26, 2020) — Former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson suffered what was determined a stroke Tuesday morning. According to published reports from a family member, Simpson’s stroke was caused by a block left carotid artery.

The blockage was successfully removed Tuesday night after Simpson had been medical-flighted to Swedish Medical Center in Denver. At last report, he was said to be in stable condition.

The 89-year-old Simpson served in the US Senate from 1979 to 1997. He currently resides in Cody, Wyoming.