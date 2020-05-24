Albany and Fremont counties lead Saturday’s new COVID-19 cases report

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2020) — After no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming on Friday, Saturday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed eight new cases reported.

Albany County led the way with four new cases. Fremont County added another three to their state leading total cases number (see below) with Washakie County reporting a single new case Saturday.

While a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by the WDH, the state’s total number of cases, 615, grew by only seven as Uinta County’s total was decreased by one in Saturday’s report. No explanation was given for the decrease.

According to the WHD web site, the state’s probable case number was 198 Saturday, an increase of three. Those recovered from the disease rose to 556, an improvement of five from Friday. Saturday’s total number of state testing increased by 411 to sit at 19,835.

Here is a breakdown of the 22 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday’s postings: Albany (14, +4), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (216, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (7, -), Johnson (12, -), Laramie (121,-), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (54, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (17, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -1), and Washakie (17, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday’s: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (28), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (4).