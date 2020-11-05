Albany County mask order goes into effect Friday at 5p.m.

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 5, 2020) — If you will be traveling or staying in Albany County, as of Friday at 5 p.m., you will be required to wear a face-covering outside of any personal residence.

According to a post on the City of Laramie Facebook page, Wyoming State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has issued a Public Health Order that requires people in Albany County, with some exceptions, to wear facial coverings in certain public settings.

The six-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County Public Health Officer. The order requires masks when waiting in line to enter a business or inside a business.

Albany County was labeled a “Red Zone County” in early October by the White House Coronavirus Task Force while urging increased caution and continued use of facial coverings. As of Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report, Albany County has 813 active cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest total. The WDH listed the county’s total case count at 1,517 s of Wednesday, second only the Laramie County’s 1,577.

The full order can be found here.