Albany County’s Mullen Fire causes evacuations, Lone Star Fire update

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 21, 2020) — As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, had grown to nearly 14,000 acres with containment listed at 2%. Yesterday, the Albany County Emergency Management Agency requested the evacuation of the Keystone area to better allow for fire support. Keystone is an unincorporated community in Albany County. They also issued a pre-evacuation notice for Centennial Valley due to strong winds in the area. (See evacuation notices here)

Advertisement

According to the latest update, aerial resources were successful in checking fire growth to the east & southeast, keeping it from entering the Rambler area. Ground and aerial operations successfully secured 2% containment near the fire’s heel on the west side.

The origin area of the Mullen Fire has been identified, and preliminary information indicates that the fire could be human-caused. Law enforcement officers from the Forest Service are requesting public assistance with the ongoing investigation. If you have first-hand information on activity occurring in the eastern area of Savage Run Wilderness, in the South Mullen Creek drainage, please call the Medicine Bow National Forest – Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392.

Yellowstone National Park’s Lone Star fire is listed at 3,914 acres as of Sunday morning’s report. The fire has been burning since August 22 just south of Old Faithfull. The lightning-caused fire is active in a mature, unburned forest of spruce, fir, and lodgepole pine.