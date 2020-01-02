Alert: Drivers asked to avoid Elk Street, Stagecoach Drive

Semi-truck will be exiting the area with the opening of I-80

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — With the opening of Interstate 80, the Rock Springs Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Elk Street and Stagecoach Drive as they try to clear the area of all the semi-trucks.

Advertisement

Road conditions remain slick and slick in spots along the I-80 corridor but were opened at about 8:30 a.m. Semi-trucks parked in town will be negotiating traffic as they attempt to get back on the interstate. The intersection at Flying J gets particularly busy, and drivers should try and avoid this area until the semis have cleared the area.

To get current road conditions, go to the Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions website at www.wyroad.info.