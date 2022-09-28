“Alice in Wonderland” opens Western’s Theatre Department’s Fall Semester 

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Theatre Department will present the play “Alice in Wonderland” on October 6, 7, and 8, at 7:30 PM, with a public matinee on Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 PM. The performances will be presented on the Western Theatre stage.

This non-musical version of “Alice in Wonderland”, derived from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There, is a 1970 adaptation by the Manhattan Project under the direction of Andre Gregory. The play was formed through an improvisation period lasting many months in which the actors were prompted to create the world of Wonderland as though they were, “a group of children limited to a padded cell.”

Taylar Renick, a first-year musical theatre major from Farson, Wyoming, plays several roles, including Alice. Having multiple roles creates a challenge when it comes to costume changes, especially since the cast never leaves the stage.

“In this play each of us plays six characters; we all open the play as Alice. During the opening, I have to quickly change my appearance for my next character while on stage in a matter of seconds. This happens twice for me during the play. It gets very chaotic behind the scenes because you have to race against the clock when changing outfits,” states Renick.

Lucy Lowell is a second-year musical theatre major from Rock Springs. She also plays several roles, including Alice.

“I had a hard time trying to come up with different personalities and voices for each of the characters that I portray. It’s a little difficult always being on stage because it means that we need to be acting constantly in case we’re being watched by an audience member,” states Lowell.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm at (307) 382-1721. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit: www.westernwyoming.edu/theatre .

For information on enrolling in the Musical Theater Program at Western Wyoming Community College, visit their Academic page at www.westernwyoming.edu/theatre or call 307-382-1721.