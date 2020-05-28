All 23 Wyoming counties now with reported COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — Weston County has joined the list of Wyoming counties reporting lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. With the Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report showing one new case in Weston County, now all 23 Wyoming counties have reported at least one case of the disease.

Sweetwater County’s 18th case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday morning by Sweetwater County Public Health. The new case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. He is said to be recovering at home.

Also, on Wednesday, Sweetwater County Public Health stated 15 of the 18 lab-confirmed cases in the county have recovered. The statewide recovery number is 624 of the now 654 lab-confirmed cases.

Besides Sweetwater and Weston counties, Fremont County reported four new cases on Wednesday.

Wyoming registered its 14th death attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Washakie County woman who was previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case. The older woman was a resident of a long-term health care facility in Worland. She became the third resident to pass away in connection with the outbreak. Testing has so far identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday’s postings: Albany (21, -), Big Horn (4, -), Campbell (17,-), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (225, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (58, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (18, +1), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (28, -), Weston (1, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (30), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (63), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).