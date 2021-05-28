All-American Road ribbon-cutting ceremony for scenic byway set for June 9

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 29, 2021) – The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9 to celebrate the designation of the Green River Basin Scenic Byway as an All-American Road.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at U.S. 191 at mile marker 511 at the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway Gateway sign.

“This has been a dream, 20+ years in the making,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

“I was fortunate to be involved in preparing this application over a decade ago when Dave Hanks, former CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, included me in the project. It is such an honor to see this designation finally become a reality.”

Due to limited parking at the gateway sign on U.S. 191, Le Bus is providing transportation to the ribbon cutting.

Plan to load the bus at 3:30 p.m. in the Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza parking lot.

The bus will depart Cruel Jack’s for the gateway sign at 3:40 p.m. and will provide transportation back to Cruel Jack’s following the event.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced 49 new designations to the America’s Byways collection, including 15 All-American Roads (AAR) and 34 National Scenic Byways (NSB) in 28 states. This increases the number of America’s Byways to 184 in 48 states. All-American Road is the highest level of designation and is reserved for byways that provide an experience that is so exceptional travelers would make a drive along the route the primary reason for their trip.

For more information, contact Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism at 307-382-2538.