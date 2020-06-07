All of Wyoming’s Saturday COVID-19 cases come from Fremont County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 7, 2020) — All six of Saturday’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming came from Fremont County. Fremont County has more than double the amount of reported cases of the disease (263) than Laramie County (122), the county in the state’s with the second highest total.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website also showed that Uinta County’s total was adjusted downward Saturday by one to now total 15 cases. The WDH had stated in Saturday’s report that six new cases were reported Friday in Uinta County bringing their total to 16.

Overall the state’s total of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 726 as of Saturday with 213 probable cases. Recovered cases now total 577 with 17 deaths attributed to the disease.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday’s postings: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (19, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (263, +6), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (68, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (24, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (15, -1), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).