All safe in Rock Springs Monday evening hostage standoff

July 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Police Department has released information on a domestic situation that occurred last evening, July 8, at the Silver Ridge Apartments on Dewar Driver. According to the report, the standoff involved a man with weapons holding a hostage.

The call came into the Rock Springs Police Department at approximately 8 p.m. of a male suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence at the Silver Ridge Appartments and was holding a hostage. Three juveniles were also locked in a nearby vehicle.

The RSPD report states the officers quickly secured the three juveniles. A negotiation team was then able to secure the release of the hostage, with the suspect willingly surrendering to authorities.

As of late last night, the suspect’s name and charges had not been officially released. The incident is still under investigation.