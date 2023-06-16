All-State and All-Conference athlete recipients acknowledged during school board meeting

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Meeting, different spring sport athletes were acknowledged, along with the 4A Softball Coach, Blair Aimone, who won 4A Conference Coach of the Year.

Superintendent Craig Barringer announced that Blair Aimone was voted by her peers as the 4A Conference Coach of the Year for softball. “It definelty takes a team effort from the kids that I coach to that staff that we have. We have an amazing staff. It takes a team and you can’t be that successful without that group of people behind you. Our players, they have to buy into what you’re selling and they do. We coach the greatest group of kids that softball can offer. I’m so honored to be their coach. That recongition is all on them and what they have done and they work they have put in. Without them, that wouldn’t be possible. Good job girls,” Aimone stated.

Aimone mentioned that they had five All-State Softball recipients. These are post-season honors. Congratulations to Izzy Kelley, Terryn Avery, Haidyn Terry, Shelby Carson, and Kodi Allred (from Mountain View).

Dan Hanson announced the All-State Track recipients. They had two outdoor field and track. Kyler Bartlette was a 4A West Champion in the shot put and threw 50 feet 11 and three quarters, allowing him to finished 8th at state. Chris Wilson was awarded All-Conference and All-State honors this year, as well as 4A West Region Champion in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, 2nd place in the triple jump and long jump. Wilson was also State Champion in the 300 meter hurdles, 2nd place in long jump, 3rd place in the 110 meter hurdles and fifth place in the triple jump.

Josh Webb was proud to annouce the 3A All-Conference boys soccer. These boys made All-State and All-Conference, which include AB Vergara, Braxton Cordova, Braxton Doak, Stone Rubeck, and Axel McKinnon.

Even though none of the girls were able to attend the board meeting, Coach Robles announced those that recieved All-Conference in 3A girls soccer. Two girls made All-Conference, which included Isabel Vasco, who was the leading goal scorer. She had 38 goals in 12 games. According to Robles, she was the only one in the state that scored in every game. Ella Stanton was the second to win All-Conference.

Congratulations to all the young athletes!