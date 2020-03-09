Allen Edwards era ends at Wyoming, national search will begin immediately

LARAMIE, Wyo. (MARCH 9, 2020) – University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman announced Monday that head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards will not be retained as coach of the Wyoming Cowboys. Edwards will be paid for the one year of base salary currently remaining on his contract. That base salary is $220,008. Edwards has served in his current position as head coach of the Cowboys for the past four seasons (2016-17 through 2019-20).

“I appreciate the contributions that Coach Edwards has made to Wyoming Basketball as a head coach and prior to that as an assistant coach, but after the lack of success the past two seasons I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at this time,” said Burman. “We were all very proud of the performance by the Cowboys at last week’s Mountain West Tournament, and I wanted to take some time to consider the future of our program after the emotion of last week. After considering all factors, we have not seen the type of on-court success we expect at Wyoming. We have a rich basketball tradition, and we need to return Cowboy Basketball to a prominent position in the Mountain West Conference.

“I want to thank Coach Edwards for the way he mentored the young men in his program. He and his staff did many good things in the community. I also want to thank his family for all they have done for UW and the community. They have always represented our athletics department and the university in a first-class manner. We wish the Edwards family all the best in their future.”

The Cowboys finished this season 9-24 overall and 2-16 in conference play. A year ago, Wyoming posted an 8-24 overall record and a 4-14 conference mark.

Edwards was hired as Wyoming’s head coach on March 21, 2016. His four-year record at Wyoming stands at 60-76 (.441). His record in the Mountain West is 24-48 (.333).

A national search for a head coach will begin immediately. There will be no further comment at this time from Burman nor any other representatives from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department.