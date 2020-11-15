Although not as bad as Fri. & Sat. more windy weather expected today

Advertisement

(November 15, 2020) — Over the past couple of days, Sweetwater County and the surrounding area have experienced powerful wind gusts, at times in the 60 to 70 mph range. Sorry, but it will still be windy today.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton, Wyoming for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater County, and South Lincoln County. This includes the cities of Wamsutter and Kemmerer. West winds will be increasing to 25 to 35 mph today with gusts to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected this afternoon east of Rock Springs.



Impacts from these strong winds will be mainly on transportation. There could be control

issues, especially for light and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor-trailers

The local Rock Springs forecast is calling for wind gust closer to 33 mph this afternoon. (See the complete local forecast here)