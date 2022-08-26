Alzheimer’s Walk this evening with Coats for Kids trail run on Saturday

August 26, 2022 — The local Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this evening in Green River. Individuals who would like to participate but have not already registered can do so at Evers Park at 5:30 p.m. The opening ceremonies and walk around the Green River Green Belt will begin at 6 p.m.

Coats for Kids Trail Run

The Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids Trail Run will be coming up tomorrow, Saturday. Registration for the event will be Saturday morning at Stage Coach Elementary School in Rock Springs between 8 and 8:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K run will start at 9 a.m. The adult entry fee is $25, with profits being shared by the Rock Springs High School cross-county team and the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids and Food for Families Program.

5K route – Follow the single track and dirt road from Stagecoach to the base of White Mountain and back. 10K route – After the 5k turnoff, this race continues uphill on the single track to the first shelf of White Mountain, traversing north and then moving down on two-track back towards the school. Courses will be flagged.