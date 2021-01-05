Amber Alert: 6-year-old girl kidnapped from bed on Wind River Reservation

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [AMBER ALERT]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 5, 2021) – Savonne M. Jorgenson, a 6-year-old female, has been reported abducted and was last seen at 11 p.m. on the Wind River Reservation in her bed on Monday, Jan. 4.

Her bedroom window was open and clothes were missing. She was possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights. The vehicle she might be in is unknown.

Jorgenson was in the custody of her aunt and uncle.

There is no further information at this time.

Description:

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Female

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 3-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 100 pound