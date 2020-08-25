Amber Alert for Montana infant canceled as boy found in Montana

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — An Amber Alert for a Montana infant has been canceled. Six-month-old Lucas James Warner has been located in Montana. No further details were available.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the original Amber Alert early Saturday morning on behalf of Flathead County, Montana, for the infant who was believed to be taken by non-custodial parent Andrew Lawrence Warner, 21. Believed to be with Andrew Warner was 19-year-old Hayli Dayle Emerson, the infant’s babysitter.

Authorities said Warner, Emerson, and the infant were last seen in Columbia Falls, Montana and believed to be headed to Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana, but also could be headed to Wyoming, South Dakota or North Dakota.

Authorities have not released any information on Andrew Warner or Hayli Emerson.