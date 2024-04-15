American Idol winner to kick-off “Big Show” concerts

Submitted photo

April 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced its opening concert for this year’s Wyoming Big Show this morning. He is a country music artist and Season 19 American Idol champion Chayce Beckham. The show will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at 8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Pacific Steel & Recycling and Project West with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River.

This spring, Beckham released his debut album, “Bad for Me,” which includes his current hit single, “23.” The Apple Valley, California, native is currently touring the country promoting the project. Later this summer, Beckham will also appear on Luke Bryan’s “Luke’s Mind of a County Boys” tour.

The Sweetwater Events Complex will be announcing its entire concert lineup this week. Wyoming Big Show will run from July 30 through August 3.